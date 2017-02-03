Cisco Champion 2017

Je suis très honoré d'avoir reçu pour la 3ème année consécutive le titre de Cisco Champion.

Qu'est ce qu'un "Cisco Champion" :

Cisco Champions is a global group of highly influential IT technical experts who enjoy sharing their knowledge, expertise, and thoughts across the social web and with Cisco. The Cisco Champions program encompasses people with interests across Cisco’s technology portfolio, including Data Center, IoT, Enterprise Networks, Collaboration, and Security.